Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €31.45 ($33.82) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($48.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.70 and its 200-day moving average is €27.52.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

