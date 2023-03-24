FY2023 EPS Estimates for AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Increased by Analyst

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AEye in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

