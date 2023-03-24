FY2023 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Boosted by KeyCorp

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,952,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,769,000 after purchasing an additional 622,351 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 131,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

