FY2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $10.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.77. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Shares of META opened at $204.28 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

