FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

