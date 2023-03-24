FY2023 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Decreased by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.92. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Shares of SPG opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

