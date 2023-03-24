FY2025 EPS Estimates for FRX Innovations Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIFGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of FRX Innovations in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FRX Innovations’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

FRX Innovations Price Performance

FRX Innovations stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. FRX Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.

About FRX Innovations

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

