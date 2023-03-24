FY2026 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $56.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $62.14. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($8.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $95.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $359.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 52-week low of $267.35 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.19.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

