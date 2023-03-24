Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

In related news, CEO Mel Sorensen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

