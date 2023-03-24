Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 101,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1,800.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP Stock Up 1.2 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

