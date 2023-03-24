Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

