Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,892 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,892 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.