Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,962 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,962 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

MTDR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

