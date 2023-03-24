Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,811,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CION opened at $9.54 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
