Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $121,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,300,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SXC stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $708.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

