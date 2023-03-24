Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

