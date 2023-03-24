Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

