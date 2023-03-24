Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,102 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,565 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,217 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.