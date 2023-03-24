Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,102 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,565 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,217 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

