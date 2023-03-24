Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.21 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

