Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $189.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

