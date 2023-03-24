Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $27.26 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

