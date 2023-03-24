Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 124.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.