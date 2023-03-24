Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

