Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.