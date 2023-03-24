Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ABB by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 182,201 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in ABB by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

