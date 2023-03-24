Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,391 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $11.45 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

