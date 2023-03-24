Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

