Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.