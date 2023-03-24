Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Honda Motor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

