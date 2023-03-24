Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 771,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

