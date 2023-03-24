GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $26.60. GameStop shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 18,162,916 shares traded.
The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.19.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
