Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $308.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.53.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

