Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Stock Up 1.1 %

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

