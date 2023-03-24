Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

NYSE:CB opened at $186.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

