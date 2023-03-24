Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after buying an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

