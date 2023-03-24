Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.