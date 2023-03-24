Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

