Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 371.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

