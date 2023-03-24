Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $328.88.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

