Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 137,528 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137,528 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

