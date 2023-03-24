Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 58,079 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,079 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $407,916.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $407,916.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,099 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -143.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.