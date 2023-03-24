Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 35,461 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

