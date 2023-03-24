GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.60. GDS shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 77,227 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

