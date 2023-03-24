GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.60. GDS shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 77,227 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
