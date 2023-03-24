General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 174,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of GIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
