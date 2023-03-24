Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Sells C$493,844.00 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Omar Ali Khan Saif sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$493,844.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

