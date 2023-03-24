Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $68,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

