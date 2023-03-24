Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases Shares of 181 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $156.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

