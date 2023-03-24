Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD opened at $39.87 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

