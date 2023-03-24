Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.