Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 550 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

